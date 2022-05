Electronic Arts and its subsidiary EA Sports will end a three-decade partnership with FIFA — global soccer’s governing body — the gaming company announced on Tuesday. Starting next year, the hugely popular FIFA video game franchise will be known as “EA SPORTS FC.”

“This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity — to innovate, create and evolve,” Cam Weber, EVP and group GM for EA Sports & Racing, said in a statement. “EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more … but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year,” he added.

EA will still retain most of the team and player likenesses that have made its game so popular, thanks to separate license agreements with global soccer leagues in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, the United States and European soccer association UEFA.

Electronic Arts EA ‘ stock was essentially flat following the news.