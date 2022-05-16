Article content

Dutch wholesale gas prices fell on Monday morning as Russian gas flows to Europe continued and after the European Commission confirmed EU companies can pay for Russian gas without breaking sanctions, while UK prompt prices rose.

In the Dutch gas market, the contract for next day delivery fell by 3.00 euros to 90.00 euros per megawatt/hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT and the contract for June delivery fell by 7.40 euros to 92.40 euros/MWh.

A trader said the EU plans related to Russian gas payments and price cap discussions at EU level were the likely drivers of the drop.