Article content LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to resolve a standoff with the European Union over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules, but he kept open the option of unilateral action that the EU says could start a trade war. Johnson was due to travel to Belfast on Monday to urge local political leaders to form a new power-sharing government, a key institution under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. After elections this month, pro-British unionists refused to join a new administration because of their opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol which governs post-Brexit trade.

Article content Johnson, in excerpts of an article to be published by the Belfast Telegraph newspaper which were released late on Sunday, said reform of the Protocol was essential for Northern Ireland to move forward. “There is without question a sensible landing spot in which everyone’s interests are protected,” he said. “Our shared objective must be to the create the broadest possible cross-community support for a reformed Protocol in 2024.” Johnson agreed to the Protocol in 2019 to allow Britain to leave the EU’s single market and customs union without controls being re-imposed on the border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland, a vital part of the peace deal. But the plan effectively introduced a customs borders border between Britain and Northern Ireland, incensing many Unionists.