Article content Donerail Group is close to reaching a settlement with Turtle Beach Corp that will give the activist investment firm representatives on the U.S. gaming gear company’s board of directors, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Donerail, which has beneficial ownership of 7.4% of Turtle Beach’s outstanding shares, has criticized the maker of gaming headsets and controllers for operational missteps and has been pushing the company to sell itself. Turtle Beach maintains it has been doing its best to find a buyer at an attractive price.

Article content Turtle Beach has agreed to add three Donerail nominees to its board, expanding it from six to nine directors, the sources said. One director is expected to retire at the annual meeting next month. This comes after major Turtle Beach shareholders informed the company they planned to back Donerail’s board director nominees at June’s meeting, the sources added. Donerail in March said it planned to replace the entire board, including Chief Executive Juergen Stark, with its own candidates. The settlement will spare Turtle Beach this board challenge. Turtle Beach’s board has formed a strategic review committee handling the process to sell the company and it will have four members, including two Donerail directors, according to the sources. Donerail’s managing partner Will Wyatt will be an adviser to that committee, the sources said.