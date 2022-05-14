Article content

(Bloomberg) — Norway’s economy contracted as expected at the beginning of the year, while a rebound after removal of virus-related measures bolstered the outlook for quarterly interest rate hikes by Norges Bank.

Mainland gross domestic product, which adjusts for the nation’s offshore industry, shrank 0.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months, dented by the last pandemic wave, the statistics office said on Friday. This was in line with economists’ projections in a Bloomberg survey, while the central bank had forecast a 0.4% decline.