Article content

LONDON — British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mostly lower on Friday as market players took profits from recent rises and adopted a wait and see approach on concerns over Russian gas supplies to Europe after Russian imposed sanctions on some energy companies.

In the British gas market, the contract for immediate delivery fell by 30.00 pence to 30.00 pence per therm by 0859 GMT while the contract for weekend delivery fell by 5.00 pence to 45.00 pence per therm.

In the Dutch gas market, the contract for next day delivery fell by 0.50 euros to 93.00 euros per megawatt/hour (MWh) and the contract for June delivery fell by 2.75 euros to 102.25 euros/MWh.