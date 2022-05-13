In the video , Breton said he met with Musk to explain the finer points of the Digital Services Act , a forthcoming law that imposes higher content moderation standards on tech platforms.

Asked by Breton whether he felt the DSA "fits pretty well" with how Musk believes platforms should be run, the billionaireCEO and prospective owner of Twitter said it is "exactly aligned with [what] we're thinking."

“Very much agree with — it’s been a great discussion and I really think that — I agree with everything you said, really, I think we’re very much of the same mind and, you know, just anything that my companies can do that would be beneficial to Europe, we want do that,” Musk said in the video.

Musk later replied to Breton’s tweet containing the video, reiterating his positive reflections on the exchange.