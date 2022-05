“Great meeting! We are very much on the same page,” Musk tweeted.

Despite expressing support for Europe’s new legal requirements, Musk did not appear to be making an expanded new commitment to content moderation. Musk has previously said he wants to open up “free speech” on Twitter by easing its enforcement of content moderation policies, but has also said he plans for the platform to abide by local laws and regulations on speech — and that if citizens wish to apply different rules to platforms, they can do so via their legislatures.