BEIJING — New bank lending in China tumbled in April from the previous month as the COVID-19 pandemic jolted the economy and weakened credit demand, even as the central bank pledges to step up policy support to ward off a sharper slowdown.

Chinese banks extended 645.4 billion yuan ($95.14 billion) in new yuan loans in April, down sharply from March and falling short of analyst expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would fall to 1.52 trillion yuan in April from 3.13 trillion yuan the previous month and against 1.47 trillion yuan a year earlier.