CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the “Company”, “we”, “our” or “us”) is pleased to announce that all of the motions put forward at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 13, 2022 (the “Meeting”) were approved by its shareholders. A total of 28,956,760 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 84.00% of the issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All eight director nominees proposed by management were elected. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Glen Roane 27,802,088 96.14 1,115,807 3.86 Catherine Best 26,639,220 92.12 2,278,675 7.88 David Bronicheski 28,532,933 98.67 384,962 1.33 William Derwin 28,531,856 98.67 386,038 1.33 Stephen Jones 28,544,083 98.71 373,812 1.29 Mary Jordan 28,046,459 96.99 871,436 3.01 William Lingard 28,867,593 99.83 50,302 0.17 Paul Vanderberg 28,898,582 99.93 19,312 0.07

Further, of the proxies and in person votes received, 28,354,516 (97.92%) voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Company’s auditor, and 26,873,363 (92.93%) voted in favour of management’s approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2022.