With spring in the air, we’re all walking a little lighter these days. Now’s your chance to learn take in a free dance class at the National Ballet School Block Party on June 4, between 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the 400 Jarvis Street block in Toronto.

Whether you are new to dance or have years of experience, all are welcome. The event also includes family-friendly programming, performances, and refreshments.

“Dancing opens doors to a deeply exciting range of opportunities. This Block Party is part of our vision to open NBS’ doors to the wider community and make the power of dance accessible for everyone,” said Mavis Staines, Artistic Director and CEO of the National Ballet School.

What to expect

Drop-in introductory dance workshops (AfroFusion, Ballet, Hip Hop) for all ages in NBS’ award-winning studios

Behind-the-scenes rehearsals, featuring students from NBS’ Professional Ballet-Academic Program

Surprise “Pop Up” dance performances

Family-friendly activities, a DJ, plus food trucks.

