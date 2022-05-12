CEO says company in a good spot for growth on the back of recently purchased wireless spectrum, whether or not it picks up Shaw’s assets

Quebecor Inc. chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau says he welcomes and agrees with the Competition Bureau’s conclusion that the merger of rivals Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. would reduce wireless competition and result in higher prices for consumers.

“This is completely in line with our position,” Péladeau said on a conference call with analysts Thursday afternoon to discuss Quebecor’s latest financial results.

He said the Montreal-based company has options to meet its objective of expanding wireless services outside its Quebec footprint, among them potentially acquiring Shaw’s Freedom Mobile wireless division that now appears to be up for grabs.

A “remedy” to address the overlapping Shaw and Rogers wireless assets presented to the Competition Bureau was deemed by the regulator to fall short of its objective of preserving price competition and consumer choice.

Rogers has since said it is planning to divest the Shaw wireless assets in their “entirety.”