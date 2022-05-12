Article content
DUBLIN — Ireland sold 1.25 billion euros
($1.3 billion) of 10- and 23-year bonds at auction on Thursday
at yields of between 1.5% and 1.79%, the debt agency said,
bringing its total bond issuance so far this year to 5.75
billion euros.
The National Treasury Management Agency plans to issue 10
billion to 14 billion euros on the bond market this year, down
from the 18.5 billion euros raised in 2021 as the government
expects to spend far less battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency on Monday canceled a bond auction scheduled for
next month, citing a strong fiscal performance so far this year
that prompted the finance ministry to lower its estimated
borrowing requirements for 2022.
BONDS MATURING 2032
12/05/2022 10/03/2022
SALE AMOUNT 400 mln eur 400 mln eur
BID-TO-COVER 2.84 3.46
AVERAGE YIELD 1.5 0.778
BONDS MATURING 2045
12/05/2022 14/10/2021
SALE AMOUNT 850 mln eur 650 mln eur
BID-TO-COVER 1.41 1.23
AVERAGE YIELD 1.789% 0.716%
($1 = 0.9583 euros)
(Reporting by Graham Fahy)