Stock futures shot higher on Wednesday ahead of data that could show U.S. inflation has started to cool from four-decade highs, while news of easing COVID cases in China also spelled some relief for investors.

How are stock-index futures trading?

ES00, +1.07% rose 41 points, or 1%, to 4,038 Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00, +0.88% climbed 271 points, or 0.8%, to 32,359 Nasdaq-100 futures

On Tuesday, the Dow industrials

fell 0.3% to close at 32,160.74, a fourth straight day of losses that marked its largest four-day percentage decline since the stretch ending October 29, 2020. The S&P 500

snapped a three-day losing streak with a gain of 0.2%, to finish at 4,001.05. Breaking a similar streak, the Nasdaq Composite

advanced 1% to 11,737.67.