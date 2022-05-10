Article content

ABU DHABI — Crude oil markets are balanced and volatility is linked to factors outside the control of the OPEC+ producers group, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

“Something outside of our control is causing the imbalance,” he said at a utilities conference in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE.

The UAE is a member of OPEC+, made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

“We are trying to meet every month just to look and monitor the market and we are increasing production with what is required.”