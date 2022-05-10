Article content BOSTON — Boston Partners and Anchor Capital are among long-term shareholders urging toy maker Hasbro Inc to refresh its board with at least one investor-nominated director and to settle a proxy contest with activist investment firm Alta Fox Capital Management. Boston Partners, which owns a 2.26% stake in Hasbro and invests $96 billion for clients, told Reuters on Tuesday the board needs new directors and it is backing the activist’s three director candidates. It said a settlement would benefit Hasbro and shareholders.

Article content “At this point, we are recommending to our Governance Committee to vote in favor of the Alta Fox nominees,” William Butterly, Boston Partners’ general counsel and director of sustainability and engagement, said. Hasbro needs to improve capital allocation and shareholder returns, Butterly said, adding “a greater refresh of the board is necessary to drive positive change at the company level.” He said his firm is concerned that Hasbro last month increased the board to 13 members from 11 instead of replacing existing directors with the two newcomers it added. His message echoes what Anchor Capital, which owns a 0.36% stake in Hasbro, wrote to Hasbro’s board. Anchor, which has owned Hasbro shares for 16 years, said the board would benefit from having a shareholder supported director or directors join the group to add new perspective and expertise, according to two sources familiar with the correspondence.