The Amadeus Choir is back with a brand-new concert titled A Time to Heal, on May 28, 2022.

The event marks the Amadeus Choir’s first performance for a live audience since February 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share live music with an audience again,” says Artistic Director Kathleen Allan. “While we’ve found a lot of joy in our virtual programming over the past two years, we’ve really missed the shared human experience that can only come from live choral performance!”

The choir will host two performances for limited-capacity audiences at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm on May 28.

The concerts will feature a pre-concert talk with Kathleen Allan and select guest artists. In accordance with COVID-19 safety measures, audience members will be required to wear masks at all times. Tickets are now on sale through Eventbrite.

What to expect

The 75-minute concert will weave together texts from many world traditions that seek or assure healing in some form.

The concert features the Canadian premiere of Cecilia McDowall’s A Time for All Seasons and other works by Sherryl Sewepegaham, Tracy Wong, Reena Esmail, Nathaniel Dett, and Hussein Janmohamed, Gabriel Fauré, Srul Irving Glick, and Leonard Cohen. Cellist Andrew Ascenzo will join the choir as a special guest.

Keeping busy

While the pandemic caused the Choir to reimagine their programming over the past two years, activities were constant, and membership remained strong. As part of its Pandemic Pivot initiative, the Choir offered audiences a wide range of digital content including virtual concerts, music videos, an original spoken-word and music podcast, an interactive online choral performance art installation, workshops and talks, and video interviews, many of which are available on YouTube.

Details

There will be two performances of A Time to Heal at 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm on May 28, 2022, at Eglinton St. George’s United Church, located at 35 Lytton Blvd, Toronto.

Tickets are priced at $35 and are now on sale through Eventbrite. Student and senior tickets are also available at $20 and $30 respectively.

