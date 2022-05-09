This is a list of amazing concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between May 9 – 15, 2022. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Toronto Symphony Orchestra | The Best of John Williams

📅 Tuesday — May 10, 2022, 8 pm ET (repeats May 11 & 13)

💸 $84+

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra will be performing an all John Williams program with the ever-enthusiastic conductor Steven Reineke. From Jaws to Jurassic Park, Williams scores have become iconic masterworks standing up to the test of time. Beyond movie buffs, this would be a great concert to bring the kids. | Details

Canadian Opera Company | The Magic Flute

📅 Wednesday — May 11, 2022, 7:30 pm ET (runs through May 21)

💸 $45+

The COC’s signature production of The Magic Flute continues this week. The opera takes audiences into a fantastical world of whimsical comedy. This is also a chance for Toronto’s opera hungry enthusiasts to see a proper mainstage opera. (It’s been years!). | Details

Esprit Orchestra | Esprit Live 2022!: Act 3

📅 Thursday — May 12, 2022, # pm ET

💸 $20+

Esprit Orchestra and the ever-fearless Alex Pauk return to Koerner Hall this week for round three of a four-part return to the stage of Esprit Live 2022!. This program includes some interesting gems by Stephanie Orlando, Julia Mermelstein, and Christina Volpini, as well as Claude Vivier’s classic Orion. | Details

Canadian Opera Company | Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata

📅 Thursday — May 12, 2022, 7:30 pm ET

💸 $95+

The COC’s La Traviata is gaining its stride — especially after its many glowing reviews. In short, this is an excellent place to start to ease yourself back into the habit of live opera. The reason is down to the safe and familiar Arin Arbus production, which is akin to comfort food. | Details

Art of Time Ensemble | Who Is We: Voices Across The Divides

📅 Thursday — May 12, 2022, 8 p.m. ET (repeats through May 14)

💸 $19+

The Art of Time Ensemble is at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre for a project featuring 13 writers, all members of the Writers Collective of Canada. The show asks “Who Is We?” about society’s notions of “Us and Them”. Seeing it just might leave you thinking about community and connection in a whole new way. | Details

Toronto Bach Festival | Brilliant Brandenburg

📅 Friday — May 13, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

💸 $45+

The Toronto Bach Festival, a relatively new kid in the festival neighbourhood, opens this week. The opening concert explores their namesake’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 1, and two other concertos. Performers in include Julia Wedman (violin), John Abberger (oboe), Christopher Bagan (harpsichord) and Grégoire Jeay (flute). Come early to catch a pre-concert chat with Larry Beckwith starting at 7 p.m. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Amici Chamber Ensemble Presents Tango Gala

📅 Sunday — May 15, 2022, 3 p.m. ET

💸 $200+

The Amici Chamber Ensemble is raising funds to support their next recording, currently in the works. Taking place at the swanky Rosedale Golf Club, you’ll be greeted with drinks on the terrace overlooking the greens. Amici will perform. Let’s hope the weather works out! | Details

Toronto Bach Festival | Easter Oratorio

📅 Sunday — May 15, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

💸 $45+

The Toronto Bach Festival closes big with two of Bach’s most beautiful oratorios – the Easter Oratorio and the Ascension Oratorio. There’s quite like hearing these live. Each are expansive choral movements that, when combined with a well-blended and capable choir, will give you goosebumps. | Details

