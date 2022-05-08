Almost all human beings have one or more social group identities. Probably the oldest social group identity we humans had was our tribal group. These groups lasted for many centuries, but eventually some tribal groups grew larger and became ethnic groups.

Ethnic groups are usually somewhat alike physically, speak a similar language, and have a similar culture, including eating similar food. Although two related ethnic groups may be similar in many respects, they may differ in their values and governing systems, just as we see in Ukraine and Russia. We can go on from there to distinctive nations. A distinctive social group identity becomes clearer in comparison to other groups with different histories. In America and other large societies, you may have a variety of ethnic groups in a growing mixed population. In these cases, national identity takes on more importance. We know that humans want both their smaller social group identity and their national identity to be respected as part of their self-esteem or self-respect.

National identity may become particularly strong if a national group follows a distinctive political route. We have seen this demonstrated in an unexpected way with the assertion by the Ukrainians of their national identity in contrast to Russian national identity. Putin, the Russian leader, tries to deny this distinction, but the invasion by Russia has brought out the distinction. Unlike the Russians, the Ukrainians have become a democracy and moved toward linking with the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This demonstrates how national identities can become more important than ethnic identities.

Sometimes people, or more likely the leader of a people, see a path to power by stressing a distinctive group identity. The Fascist movements in Europe before World War II with the addition of the Communist movement in Russia were led by leaders seeking power. The Nazis in Germany made a close connection between their nation and German Teutonic ethnicity. In a similar fashion, some right-wing people in America have become ultra-nationalists (“America First”) combined with white ethnic supremacy. “Christian nationalists” have also moved toward being ultra-nationalists. The outcome of these movements has been the rise of authoritarians, who promise a bright future to national groups under them.

America offers many options from which to choose as a social group identity, but America will become united only if Americans emphasize their national identity based on what people most admire about America: “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” In short, this means being a democracy should be the main element in American national identity. It is quite true that we Americans have not lived up to the national ideal of giving equal treatment to all. Our national prophets, like Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis challenged us to rise to meet our ideals.

Just at this moment in history, we see the challenge more clearly than ever through the desire of a brave people, the Ukrainians, to be a democracy in the pattern of our country. And there are other nations too, aspiring to be democracies, but the way is blocked by autocrats. The desire of other nations to follow the democratic path strengthens the same goal for Americans. All human beings have a dignity as human beings. It should not surprise us that they desire self-esteem based on the distinctive characteristics of their social group. However, being a democracy adds an extra layer for self-esteem to any social group identity.

Self-respect as an American makes it possible for our nation to be a multi-ethnic, multi-racial, multi-religious, and multi-cultural society united under an American identity. Ethnic heritage has its place and each person can be proud of their distinctive heritage, but at the same time recognize that having diverse social group identities enriches the culture of a nation. When all social groups are respected, then the added American social identity will be enhanced on the basis of our democratic values. We need to make it clear, what is not yet fully clear to the world, including people in our own country, that Americans are united in a common allegiance to democratic principles of equality and freedom, not by any ethnic or other distinctive social group identity. Emphasis on a common group identity as followers of the democratic way is the best way to unite Americans and also lead the world toward the peace that all long for.

Rev. Robert L. Montgomery, who holds a Ph.D. in social scientific studies of religion, lives in Black Mountain.