Article content

WARSAW — The Hungarian forint was the

biggest gainer among central European currencies on Friday, as

investors hoped the country would get more time to comply with

European Union (EU) sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country could

not support the European Union’s new sanctions package, which

includes an embargo on oil imports, in its present form but was

ready to negotiate if it sees a new proposal that would meet

Hungarian interests.