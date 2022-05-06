Article content
WARSAW — The Hungarian forint was the
biggest gainer among central European currencies on Friday, as
investors hoped the country would get more time to comply with
European Union (EU) sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the country could
not support the European Union’s new sanctions package, which
includes an embargo on oil imports, in its present form but was
ready to negotiate if it sees a new proposal that would meet
Hungarian interests.

“HUF is now really sensitive to news regarding the oil
embargo of Russia,” said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING
in Budapest. “Hungary is heavily reliant on Russian oil… so
that is why Hugary is keen to get as much time as we can.”
The forint was 0.51% stronger against the euro at 379.52 at
0841 GMT.
The Czech crown also continued to firm after the
Czech National Bank (CNB) hiked rates by a bigger-than-expected
75 basis points on Thursday, and was 0.20% stronger at 24.50.
The Polish zloty, meanwhile, slipped further,
trading down 0.11% on the day at 4.694 after weakening on
Thursday afternoon when the National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised
rates less than expected, as it weighed the risks to growth
posed by the war in Ukraine against surging inflation.

“With a 700bp negative real interest rate at the moment, and
tendency for a less hawkish stance than CNB’s, NBP has created a
market situation in which the zloty is likely to underperform
both the koruna and the Hungarian forint over coming weeks,”
Tatha Ghose, senior EM economist at Commerzbank said in a note.
Investors’ focus now turns to the press coference of
Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski, which is
scheduled for 1300 GMT.
In Romania, markets were looking ahead to Tuesday’s
rate-setting meeting. A majority of analysts expect policymakers
to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.50%, but some
economists argue the bank should opt for a stronger hike to
catch up to regional peers.
The Romanian leu was unchanged at 4.9484.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in
Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
