European stocks climbed on Thursday, riding a global stock markets rally after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but cooled aggressive tightening expectations, with sentiment lifted further by a slew of upbeat earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 1%, with battered technology stocks leading the gains, followed by miners and industrial companies.

The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday – the biggest hike in a single day since 2000 – in a bid to control surging prices. However, chief Jerome Powell explicitly ruled out a 75 basis point hike in a coming meeting, sparking a rally on Wall Street.