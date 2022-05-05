Article content

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered the co-founders of cryptocurrency platform BitMEX to pay a combined $30 million fine in connection with a 2020 complaint from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The CFTC alleged that Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed were illegally operating BitMEX in the U.S. while conducting a significant portion of the company’s business overseas. The CFTC entered into a consent order with BitMEX in August 2021 and fined the firm $100 million. (Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)