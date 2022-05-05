Article content
(Bloomberg) — The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine has laid bare the dysfunction of global energy markets, according to Mark Carney, who also warned that the climate shock ahead will “dwarf” today’s hardships.
Carney, who is the vice chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and a former governor of the Bank of England, said the war and its ramifications “have put into sharp relief the many failings of our global energy system.”
Speaking at the Bloomberg Intelligence ESG Investment Forum in London on Thursday, the 57-year-old said fossil fuels have become “a weapon in a horrific and unjust war.” And as the rest of the world struggles to fill the energy gap created by Russia’s hostility, the climate crisis is still worsening, Carney said.
As a result, we’re “building future costs that will dwarf current hardships,” he said. The goal, therefore, is to seize this moment and move away from fossil fuels, even though the transition “will be complex,” he said. “It’s risky and it’ll be disruptive but it can no longer be delayed.” Carney also spoke of the “multi-decade investment boom” that the renewable energy market represents.
David Blood Says Active ESG Management Can Provide Better Results (9:56 a.m.)
David Blood, the co-founder of Generation Investment Management, said the higher fees active managers charge create an “obligation to demonstrate value.”
“Our engagement isn’t just about fees, but because we think it’ll enhance long term results,” Blood said. “Everything we are doing from an investment perspective will be evaluated over a long time horizon.” And while passive investment options remain “very important in terms of broader asset allocation — and passive is a critical part — but so is active.”
“ESG is not a tool to enhance active management, other than we believe ESG provides incremental data and understanding of the business and management teams, and therefore should provide better results,” he said.
Ninety One CEO Says ESG Data Is Imperfect, Judgment Needed (10:13 a.m.)
“We assume data is imperfect and try to encourage a level of judgment in often data-poor markets,” Ninety One Chief Executive Officer Hendrik du Toit said.
In terms of the biggest risks facing ESG fund managers today, du Toit said that “mislabeling is the real point.”
There’s such “commercial pressures if you just call yourself integrated in the context of SFDR,” he said. “So the industry has to ask itself hard questions.”
