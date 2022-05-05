Article content

(Bloomberg) — The geopolitical fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine has laid bare the dysfunction of global energy markets, according to Mark Carney, who also warned that the climate shock ahead will “dwarf” today’s hardships.

Carney, who is the vice chairman of Brookfield Asset Management and a former governor of the Bank of England, said the war and its ramifications “have put into sharp relief the many failings of our global energy system.”

Speaking at the Bloomberg Intelligence ESG Investment Forum in London on Thursday, the 57-year-old said fossil fuels have become “a weapon in a horrific and unjust war.” And as the rest of the world struggles to fill the energy gap created by Russia’s hostility, the climate crisis is still worsening, Carney said.