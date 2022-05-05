CNRL now fourth most valuable publicly traded oil and gas producer on the continent Photo by Ben Nelms/Bloomberg

Article content Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., reported net profit Thursday of $3.1 billion in the first quarter of the year — more than doubling its net earnings compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement 2 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Soaring energy prices helped the Calgary-based company post net earnings of $3.1 billion, or $2.63 per share, for the first three months of the year, compared to $1.38 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the previous year. Global demand for oil and gas, already climbing before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February disrupted energy markets, has forced prices to new 14-year highs. CNRL said its average realized price for oil stood at $93.54 per barrel in the first quarter, up nearly 77 per cent over the previous year. Production rose to 1.28 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for the three months ended March 31, a marginal increase from 1.2 million boepd a year earlier. Some analysts had thought the company might hike its dividend for a third quarter in a row and were disappointed Thursday. Though CNRL did indicate that once the company’s net debt reaches $8 billion, it will deploy more free cash flow to shareholders beyond the 50 per cent it had previously committed.

Advertisement 3 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “While a good message, it is not as strong as Cenvous and MEG Energy’s recent messages to eventually return 100 per cent of (free cash flow) to shareholders, in our view,” Eight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick wrote in a research note. The company last increased its dividend in March by 28 per cent to $0.75 per share. Shares in Canadian Natural closed down by more than two per cent to $81.90 Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During a conference call with investors Thursday, CNRL CEO Tim McKay was also asked about the company’s capital spending plans for decarbonization — a common theme in the earnings calls for Canadian energy firms this quarter. McKay said the group of six companies, including CNRL, that make up the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero alliance, submitted an application to the province of Alberta for pore space at the end of April for the group’s proposed carbon sequestration project.

Advertisement 4 Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.