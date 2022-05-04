May 4, ’22

PÂO DE LO cake recipe by Nuno Mendes, from the book “Lisboeta: Recipes from Portugal City of Light” My kind of a dessert!

Serves 4

100g caster sugar

4 whole eggs plus 1 egg yolk

80ml olive oil

20g plain flour

Extra-virgin olive oil, to serve

Sea salt flakes, to serve

Preheat the oven to 220 ° C/ Fan 200 ° C/ Gas 7. Grease and line a 20cm round baking tin with baking parchment. Put the sugar, eggs and yolk in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat for up to 30 minutes, until very light and fluffy. Gently fold in the olive oil and flour and pour the batter into the tin. Bake for 8 minutes, or until the cake is just set but still a little gooey in the middle. Let it sit for 5-6 hours so that it collapses and sets, and the top forms a crust. Drizzle a generous glug of extra-virgin olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt on top, then eat it at room temperature.