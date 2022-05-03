Artistic Director Hope Muir has announced the 2022/23 season of the National Ballet of Canada. It will be Muir’s first full season with the NBC.

“It’s my great pleasure to introduce the 2022/23 season. The season ahead shows the strengths of the entire company, balancing virtuosic classical pieces with new work and acquisitions that introduce unique choreographic voices to our repertoire,” said Muir in a media release. “Working with the artists of the company in my new role as Artistic Director has been incredibly rewarding. I’m honoured to be leading The National Ballet of Canada into its next chapter with work that reflects the extraordinary versatility of our artists and builds relationships with influential dance creators.”

It begins outdoors…

The season opens with Share the Stage, a collaboration with Harbourfront Centre. Along with free outdoor performances on the Concert Stage, the program will include free dance classes and talks, and takes place August 16 – 20, 2022. There will be two mixed programs by NBC artists as well as guest performers. Highlights include:

A pas de deux from Swan Lake, directed and staged by Karen Kain;

Excerpts from Chroma by Wayne McGregor;

Christopher Wheeldon’s After the Rain;

New works from four guest artists, Holla Jazz, Rock Bottom Movement, Tanveer Alam and Samantha Sutherland.

Season at a glance

The full season includes crowd-pleasing favourites as well as new works, some of which will finally see the light of day after pandemic-related delays.

The Collective Agreement (Canadian premiere) / Crepuscular / Concerto | November 9 – 13, 2022

The Collective Agreement will represent the NBC’s first work by renowned American choreographer Alonzo King. The work, created for the San Francisco Ballet in 2018, features a score by jazz composer Jason Moran, and image tech from Jim Campbell. It will be presented with Crepuscular by Vanesa G. R. Montoya and Kenneth MacMillan’s Concerto.

MADDADDAM (World Premiere) | November 23 – 30, 2022

A collaboration between famed choreographer Wayne McGregor and Canadian writer Margaret Atwood, this new ballet triptych is a co-production with the Royal Ballet. MADDADDAM is based on Atwood’s novel trilogy, Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, and MaddAddam, which examine themes of extinction, and the dangers of unbridled scientific advancement. Original score by Max Richter.







The Nutcracker | December 10 – 31, 2022

After last year’s on-again, off-again staging due to the Omicron wave, the National’s perennial fave, The Nutcracker by James Kudelka, is back for a holiday run.

Anima Animus (Canadian premiere) / Symphony in C / Rena Butler (World Premiere) | March 3 – 23, 2022

Choreographer David Dawson makes his debut with the NBC with this ballet, created in 2018 for the Unbound Festival. The high energy piece is set to Ezio Bosso’s Violin Concerto No. 1. It will be performed on a program with George Balanchine’s Symphony in C, and a brand new (as yet untitled) piece by choreographer Rena Butler.

Cinderella | March 10 – 19, 2023

Jame’s Kudelka’s Cinderella puts the heroine and the prince on equal footing for an updated twist to the classic tale. The score by Sergei Prokofiev comes to life with Art Deco inspired designs by David Boechler.

International Competition for The Erik Bruhn Prize | March 25, 2023

You’ll be able to check out the ballet stars of the future in this competition, first held in 1988, and named after former NBC artistic director Erik Bruhn.

Frame by Frame | June 2 – 10, 2023

The season continues into the summer with this collaboration between Québécois playwright, actor, film and stage director, Robert Lepage, and NBC Principal Dancer and Choreographic Associate Guillaume Côté. The piece is inspired by influential Canadian filmmaker Norman McLaren.

Romeo and Juliet | June 15 – 25, 2023

The ballet, created by Alexei Ratmansky for the NBC’s 60th anniversary season, is a visually arresting production set to Sergei Prokofiev’s music, and with designs by Tony Award-winning designer Richard Hudson.

Subscriptions to the new season are on sale now here.

