U.S. stock futures were steady Tuesday, on the eve of what’s expected to be the most aggressive Federal Reserve tightening in two decades.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.26%

rose 84 points, or 0.26%, to 33062, the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.57%

increased 23 points, or 0.57%, to 4155, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

+1.63%

gained 201 points, or 1.63%, to 12536.

What’s driving markets

The Federal Open Market Committee on Tuesday kicks off its two-day meeting, that is expected to end in its first half-point rate hike since 2020, as well as the launch of its quantitative tightening policy of selling bonds.

Both stocks and bonds suffered a miserable April, with the S&P 500 sliding nearly 9% and the JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

JAGG,

-0.63%

dropping 4%.

“Perhaps one of the most interesting shifts seen over the first four months of the year is a move from a market being backstopped by a ‘Fed put’, where ‘buying the dip’ was an infallible strategy, to one operating with a ‘Fed call’, with selling into strength ruling the roost,” said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.

“Such a ‘Fed call’ comes about as a result of policymakers actively wanting to see a tightening in financial conditions, as noted by Chair Powell himself at the last press conference.”

A reminder that not just the Fed is tightening came from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which started its rate-hike cycle with a 25-basis point increase. The Bank of England meets Thursday and also is expected to lift rates.

Corporate earnings season rolls on with results from companies including Pfizer

PFE,

-1.49%,

Biogen

BIIB,

-0.06%,

and after the close, Advanced Micro Devices

AMD,

+5.05%

and Starbucks

SBUX,

+0.98%.

Market participants might also be discussing the political, and therefore economic, consequences of the reported draft ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that legalized abortion.