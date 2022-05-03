Article content

Vaughan, Ont., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New research shows the majority of Ontarians support the building of Highway 413, critical infrastructure to support the needs of a growing province. The public opinion research conducted for LiUNA OPDC by Sussex Strategy Group shows that 54% of Ontarians support the project, solidifying the view that the people of Ontario view this project as a necessary piece of infrastructure.

This new research shows the people of Ontario understand a quickly growing GTA region needs the building of infrastructure to keep up with its growth. As Ontario’s population increases, it will create additional pressures on critical infrastructure, from roads and bridges to water, wastewater and housing infrastructure.