BUDAPEST — Most central European currencies

eased on Monday in thin trade as markets in London were closed

for a bank holiday and traders looked ahead to a week with

central bank meetings in the United States, Poland and the Czech

Republic.

“This week’s meetings of the MPC and the US FOMC will be of

key importance for the zloty trading in May,” PKO Bank wrote in

a client note.

“We believe that the lack of a hawkish surprise from the

Fed, which would be a rate hike of more than 50 bps, could