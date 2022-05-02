Article content
BUDAPEST — Most central European currencies
eased on Monday in thin trade as markets in London were closed
for a bank holiday and traders looked ahead to a week with
central bank meetings in the United States, Poland and the Czech
Republic.
“This week’s meetings of the MPC and the US FOMC will be of
key importance for the zloty trading in May,” PKO Bank wrote in
a client note.
“We believe that the lack of a hawkish surprise from the
Fed, which would be a rate hike of more than 50 bps, could
Article content
support the quotations of emerging markets currencies versus the
dollar.”
The dollar held near a 20-year high on Monday as investors
expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates by 50 basis
points when it meets.
The recent strengthening of the dollar put pressure on CEE
currencies and weakened them last week.
On Monday the Polish zloty was 0.23% lower,
trading at 4.6813 per euro. The Czech crown eased
0.24% to 24.640 versus the common currency.
Central bankers in Poland and the Czech Republic are meeting
on Thursday and both banks are widely expected to continue with
rate hikes as they fight soaring inflation.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint edged down 0.01%
and was trading at 378.45 to the euro.
“The massive strengthening of the dollar pushed the forint
Article content
lower last week, as far as 380 per euro, but I think investors
have repositioned themselves since then and I expect the forint
to hold stable for a while,” an FX trader in Budapest said.
“I don’t think the Fed’s decision will really move the
forint’s rate, the hike is priced in. Markets will eye the
comments for the Fed’s view on inflation.”
PMI data published on Monday showed that the Ukraine
conflict and surging prices dragged manufacturing sentiment
lower in the Czech Republic and Poland in April.
Hungarian PMI, worked out under a different methodology,
showed production rose and stayed on the side of expansion for a
14th month in a row.
Most stocks in the region eased, tracking European peers
that fell as crucial China data fueled market speculation of a
Article content
sharp slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
Stocks in Warsaw were 1.38% lower while Prague
weakened 1.17%. Budapest slid 1.66% while Bucharest
was little moved.
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)
