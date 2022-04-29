Article content

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

firmed on Friday, stabilizing after a week of turmoil caused by

concerns over Europe’s energy security, while data showed bigger

than expected GDP growth in the Czech Republic and a rise in

Polish inflation in April.

“The mood is a bit brighter today and it is helping that the

dollar is giving up some of this week’s gains. If it weakens a

bit more, that could help all CEE currencies strengthen,” a FX

trader in Budapest said.

Currencies in the region recouped some losses in a