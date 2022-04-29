Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
firmed on Friday, stabilizing after a week of turmoil caused by
concerns over Europe’s energy security, while data showed bigger
than expected GDP growth in the Czech Republic and a rise in
Polish inflation in April.
“The mood is a bit brighter today and it is helping that the
dollar is giving up some of this week’s gains. If it weakens a
bit more, that could help all CEE currencies strengthen,” a FX
trader in Budapest said.
Currencies in the region recouped some losses in a

correction on Thursday after an announcement by Russian energy
company Gazprom that it was halting gas supplies to Bulgaria and
Poland drove them down earlier in the week.
The Polish zloty was up 0.48% on the day, trading
at 4.6675 versus the common currency after a flash April
inflation reading showed a bigger than expected 12.3% rise in
annual inflation.
The Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 24.550 to the euro,
trading within its recent range and near levels seen before
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.
Data showed on Friday that the Czech economy grew by 4.6%
year-on-year, faster than expected, as it was boosted by
household consumption while foreign trade lagged.
Investors also await central bank meetings in Poland and the

Czech Republic next week.
Central bankers in both countries meet on May 5 and both
banks are widely expected to raise rates given a continued surge
in inflation whose affects are being felt around the region as
it drives up borrowing costs.
In Hungary, the central bank raised its base rate by another
100 basis points to 5.4% on Tuesday and followed that up with a
30 basis point hike of the one-week deposit rate on Thursday at
its weekly tender.
The forint largely ignored rate hikes that had been priced
in by markets and the currency’s rate has been driven by
international events, traders and analysts said.
The forint was up 0.29% on the day and trading at
377.40 per euro, weaker than the levels seen before the rate
hikes.

