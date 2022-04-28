Article content

TORONTO — Drill hole highlights include:

Hole Width

(m) Cu

(%) Zn

(%) CuEq

(%) ECF 10 22 02 2.85 0.31 12.94 6.39 4.90 0.33 27.22 11.86 ECF 10 22 04 0.55 0.20 12.18 5.89 ECF 10 22 05 4.80 6.41 3.51 9.38 1.40 0.46 20.3 8.89 ECF 10 22 03 A 1.15 0.16 15.15 6.68 ECF 10 22 04 A 2.65 2.06 8.36 6.13 *True widths have not been determined

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (“Sierra Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new high grade ore sulfide zone referred to as the “Fortuna” zone, located adjacent to the current mine operations. The discovery comes as part of an ongoing exploration drilling program at the Yauricocha Mine.

To date, 8 holes have been executed from the 720 level of the Yauricocha Mine within the Yauricocha System. These holes have intercepted mineralization containing high-grade Copper, Zinc and Lead zones. These results demonstrate the potential for high grade mineralization within the reported, and surrounding, areas.

Luis Marchese, CEO of Sierra Metals stated: “Today’s results represent significant progress in our efforts to expand Yauricocha’s ore resource within currently permitted levels of the mine. Mining of this readily accessible new high grade zone will increase expected ore grade for the next couple of years. We are working towards accessing part of the orebody as early as Q3 of 2022 which would have a positive impact on head grades in the second half of 2022.”

Alonso Lujan, Vice President, Exploration of Sierra Metals commented: “The reported results from the Fortuna zone, located laterally, between the Esperanza zone and Cachi Cachi Mine demonstrates the continued resource potential within the Yauricocha Mine.” He added, “The high value ore that has been defined suggests that continued exploration in the area is warranted, to better define its potential.”

Table 1.1 Shows the results of the drilling program