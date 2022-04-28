Article content

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX:CAR.UN) announced today that Mr. Michael Stein will be retiring from CAPREIT’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) effective at the end of his current term, following CAPRET’s 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 (the “AGM”).

Mr. Stein co-founded CAPREIT in 1995 with CAPREIT’s late co-founder, Mr. Tom Schwartz, and oversaw its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1997. Mr. Stein served as CAPREIT’s founding Chief Executive Officer, and became the Executive Chair of the Board in 1999, before becoming the Chair of the Board in 2005.