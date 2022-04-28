U.S. stock futures pointed to a stronger start on Thursday, boosted by results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms that weren’t as bad as anticipated.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.19%

rose 62 points, or 0.19%, to 33302, the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.21%

increased 9 points, or 0.21%, to 4184, and the Nasdaq Composite

COMP,

-0.01%

dropped 2 points, or 0.01%, to 12489.

What’s driving markets

The results from Meta Platforms

FB,

-3.32%

weren’t well ahead of consensus, as revenue actually came in weaker than forecast, but expectations were low given the 48% decline this year in the stock.

In premarket trade, Meta shares stormed 17% higher.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said the Meta results weren’t great, but weren’t horrible either.

Meta’s better-than-forecast subscriber numbers sets the stage for two other megacap tech stock results after the close, Amazon.com

AMZN,

-0.88%

and Apple

AAPL,

-0.15%.

Though the stock-market decline for Amazon hasn’t been as severe as Meta’s, its stock is just 2% above its 52-week intraday low.

Besides the tech results, investors also will be looking at the first-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

“U.S. GDP data to show notable slowdown – and possible contraction – in first quarter as negative contributions from net trade and inventories offset steady private domestic demand,” said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research for Daiwa Capital Markets Europe.

The yen

USDJPY,

+1.69%

meanwhile slumped to a fresh 20-decade low after the Bank of Japan didn’t alter its easy monetary policy stance.