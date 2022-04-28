Article content

TOKYO — Japan will take appropriate action in the currency market as recent moves are “extremely worrying,” a Ministry of Finance (MOF) official said on Thursday, in the wake of the yen’s plunge to a two-decade low against the dollar.

“Excessive volatility in currency moves is undesirable,” the official said. “We will take appropriate action as needed, while communicating closely with the Bank of Japan and currency authorities of other countries,” the official said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by John Stonestreet)