Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.796 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the first quarter, up 1.1% from the same period the previous year, it said on Wednesday.

Petrobras’ crude production came in at 2.231 million barrels per day, 1.6% above the first quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)