After the long pandemic-induced hiatus, Toronto Summer Music has announced their line-up for an in-person 2022 festival.

The festival will include 26 mainstage concerts at various venues throughout the city, and take place from July 7 to 30, 2022.

“This year, we’re especially excited to be returning to in-person performances. As a musician and as an audience member, I’m excited to be able to feel the energy of live music again,” says Jonathan Crow, Artistic Director, in a media release.

The lineup includes an impressive roster of talent both Canadian and international, including baritone Benjamin Appl performing with pianist Wolfram Rieger, Nicholas Namoradze, who took top prize at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition, soprano Karina Gauvin, and conductor Nicholas Ellis.

The Concerts

“We all have personal experiences of being inspired—whether it be through music, poetry, art; whether it be through a friend, mentor or an experience. It’s an incredibly human and deeply motivating moment that connects us to one another. This summer, we have a fantastic lineup of Canadian and international artists that explores the thread of inspiration: both as it is found in the music of our past, but also in new music that will inspire for generations to come,” comments Artistic Director Jonathan Crow.

Here’s a look at just a handful of the concerts on offer. You can browse the full schedule here.

Opening Night: The Folk Influence | Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Koerner Hall

Highlights: Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk Style, Op. 102; Cecilia Livingston; Four Songs by Wade Hemsworth; Mykola Lysenko; Maurice Ravel; Antonín Dvořák

Highlights: Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 1 in D minor, BWV 812; Nicolas Namoradze; Sergei Rachmaninoff

Highlights: The Foo Fighters (arr. VC2 Cello Duo): Everlong; Vincent Ho: Heist 2; Jacques Offenbach; Kelly-Marie Murphy & others (three works commissioned by/for VC2)

Program: Afarin Mansouri: Zuleykha (With Loose Tea Music Theatre) a World Premiere of this concert opera

Highlights: string quartets by Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Maurice Ravel

Highlights: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in D Major, K. 311; Ravel, Prokofiev, Liszt, Chopin

Highlights: Ralph Vaughan Wiliams: The Lark Ascending; Claude Debussy; Gabriel Fauré; Arnold

Highlights: Astor Piazzolla: Tango Ballet for string quartet; Jessie Montgomery; Carmen Braden; Ian Cusson; Antonín Dvořák

Highlights: Lasse Thoresen: Solbøn, Op. 42 No. 1; Eliot Britton (a world premiere); Antonín Dvořák

Highlights: Barbara Assiginaak: Mnidoonskaa [An Abundance of Insects]; Richard Strauss, Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Highlight: a new composition (World Premiere) by Nicholas Denton-Protsack

Along with the mainstage concerts, the Toronto Summer Music Festival will also bring back its popular free concert series, and educational events. Those details will be announced in June.

