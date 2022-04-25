At an all-hands meeting Monday afternoon with CEO Parag Agrawal and Board Chair Bret Taylor, Twitter employees raised questions about everything from what the deal would mean for their compensation to whether former US President Donald Trump would be let back on the platform, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN.

Agrawal, who has been in charge of Twitter for only four months, told employees not to expect big changes before the deal closes, which is set to happen before the end of this year. He also said that “there are no plans for any layoffs at this point” and that Twitter’s remote work policies will continue until the deal closes.

“Between now and closing … we will continue making decisions as we’ve always had, guided by the principles we’ve had,” he said. “That doesn’t mean things won’t change, things have been changing … I have been talking about driving positive change at the company, and I will continue doing so because it makes us better and it makes us stronger. Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made.”