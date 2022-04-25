This is a list of amazing concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between April 25 – May 1, 2022. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Mirvish Productions | Boy Falls From the Sky

📅 Tuesday — April 26, 2022, 8 p.m. ET (repeats through May 29, 2022)

📍 LINK

💸 $49+

Mirvish’s Boy Falls From the Sky production continues for its second week. Jake Epstein’s been “that guy from Degrassi“, starred in the US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway and originated the lead role of Gerry Goffin (Carole King’s husband) in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid who dreamed about performing on Broadway in the back seat of his parents’ minivan on their annual family road trip to NYC. Read our interview with Epstein here. | Details

Toronto Symphony Orchestra | Gimeno + Dvořák’s “New World”

📅 Wednesday — April 27, 2022, 8:00 p.m. ET (repeats April 28 & 30)

📍 LINK

💸 $29+

Old and new describes the program for the concert from the TSO this week. Under the baton of Gustavo Gimeno, you’ll hear Dvořák’s rousing “New World” Symphony and a première from local composer Luis Ramirez. What makes this concert extra special is a visit from Berlin Philharmonic Principal Horn Stefan Dohr (a serious virtuoso!) for the Canadian premiere of Abrahamsen’s Horn Concerto. You can hear a clip from the challenging concerto here. | Details

Music in the Afternoon | The Viano String Quartet

📅 Thursday — April 28, 2022, 2:30 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $45+

Chamber music lovers will want to have the Viano String Quartet on their radar this week. They were formed in 2015 at Colburn Conservatory and recently served as Ensemble-in-Residence through the 2020-21 season. Their first prize win at the prestigious 2019 Banff International Competition has made them one of the most in-demand quartets on the touring circuit right now. Don’t miss it. | Details

TOLive/Attila Glatz Concert Productions | United for Ukraine

📅 Thursday — April 28, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $25+

The deeply troubling crisis in Ukraine has been on all of our minds. Attila Glatz Concert Productions and TO Live have partnered on a benefit concert to support those affected by the ongoing crisis. For full details, see here. | Details

Soundstreams | A Love Song to Toronto

📅 Thursday — April 28, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $32.25+

For those that prefer music that pushes the boundaries, look no further than Soundstreams. This week they will be presenting A Love Song To Toronto. The program is a coming together of two iconic Canadian artists: Choreographer Michael Greyeyes and iconic composer Claude Vivier. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Johannes Debus conducts the Royal Conservatory Orchestra (live and in-person)

📅 Friday — April 29, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $25+

Canadian Opera Company Music Director Johannes Debus returns to Koerner Hall to lead the Royal Conservatory Orchestra for a program with Haydn, Bartók, and Brahms. The RCO is one of the best training orchestras in North America, and hearing these young musicians perform will leave you hopeful and enthusiastic about the future of classical music. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Sir Bryn Terfel

📅 Saturday— April 30, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $65+

Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel is in town for a rare intimate concert of art songs backed by pianist Annabel Thwaite. Taking place at Koerner Hall, you’ll not find a better venue anywhere for a concert like this. And if you’re new to the artistry of Bryn Terfel, you’re about to see why he is considered one of the most significant operatic bass-baritones in recent times. | Details

#LUDWIGVAN

Get the daily arts news straight to your inbox.

Sign up for the Ludwig van Daily — classical music and opera in five minutes or less HERE.

see all) Latest posts by Michael Vincent