The announced change did not indicate whether Twitter would ban or delete the accounts of users who post climate change misinformation.

The tech giant said it is working toward adding more “reliable, authoritative context” to conversations about the climate on its platform.

Twitter’s move follows action taken by other tech companies. Earlier this month, Pinterest announced it will prohibit users from sharing climate misinformation on its site, banning the content outright. It will also remove posts that deny climate change.

Google, as well as prohibiting advertisements that deny climate change. And last year,Google, announced it was banning ads on content from climate change deniers on its platform,as well as prohibiting advertisements that deny climate change.

Separately, hours after Twitter’s policy update, European policymakers reached agreement on sweeping tech regulations that included stricter rules on how platforms regulate misinformation and illegal content on social media and other platforms.

Big Tech has been facing increased pressure to combat the spread of climate misinformation on their platforms.

signed by more than 200 scientists, activists and organizations last November called for the CEOs of social media companies including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and Reddit to establish climate misinformation policies similar to the ones they put in place for Covid-19. An open letter signed by more than 200 scientists, activists and organizations last November called for the CEOs of social media companies including Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and Reddit to establish climate misinformation policies similar to the ones they put in place for Covid-19.