At the cusp of a quarter-century performing in Toronto and throughout Ontario, Sinfonia Toronto has announced details on their upcoming 2022-23 season.

The season will launch October 22, 2022, in a concert featuring works by Dvořák, Alice Pingyee Ho, and Christos Hatzis. Joining the orchestra are noted soloists Christina Quilico and Marc Djokic.

2022-23 is another hybrid

Besides offering in-person concerts, Sinfonia Toronto will continue building on remote audiences who can tune in from anywhere in the world and watch shows they might have otherwise missed.

Community initiatives at long term care homes

An ever-expanding list of long-term care facilities will benefit from Sinfonia Toronto’s Digital Inclusion Project, which has already reached 30 partner facilities.

“This project enriches the lives of people who are unable to attend concerts in person even when public health conditions are normal,” says Maestro Arman of the endeavour.

Concert highlights, soloists, + a new recording

The season will include a balanced mix of old and new, with works by Dvorak and Suk and a new arrangement of Beethoven’s Opus 95 “Serioso” String Quartet arranged for the orchestra. In addition, Sinfonia will premiere new works by Canadian composers Vania Angelova, Chan Ka Nin, and Wayne Toews, and four works by women and three by Indigenous Canadian composers.

Guest soloists include Christina Petrowska Quilico, Jean-Philippe Sylvestre, Sunny Ritter, Marc Djokic, Julia Mirzoev, Lynn Isnar, Samuel Fraser, Teresa Suen-Campbell, Luisa Sello, and Johannes Rieger.

Perhaps the season’s biggest news is a new recording project with pianist Christina Petrowska Quilico and violinist Marc Djokic. They will be releasing double concertos by Christos Hatzis, Alice Ping Yee Ho, and Larysa Kuzmenko.

To quote Sinfonia Toronto’s Music Director Nurhan Arman…

…”I am delighted to announce a season full of great music and brilliant guest artists. Our season will include world premiere performances, beloved classics and great Canadian works both old and new.”

The orchestra will perform four Downtown Concerts at the Trinity St. Paul’s Centre and Jane Mallett Theatre and three North York Concerts at the Meridian Arts Centre’s George Weston Recital Hall.

The new season continues to celebrate the return to live concerts with the resiliency of the orchestra musicians, and Ludwig Van looks forward to celebrating alongside them.

See the orchestra’s website for complete concert details, including subscriptions and tickets information.

