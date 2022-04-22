Article content WASHINGTON — As the world’s dominant creditor, China and must demonstrate leadership in addressing the growing debt problem facing many low-income and emerging market countries around the world, this year’s leader of the Group of 20 finance officials told Reuters. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, speaking in an interview on Friday, welcomed news that China would join a creditor committee for Zambia, one of three countries that has sought debt relief under the G20 Common Framework agreed with the Paris Club of official creditors.

Article content Indrawati said there was still work to do to move forward with Zambia’s long-stalled debt process, and other countries would also need debt relief and restructuring in the future. “There will more cases coming,” Indrawati said. “At some point China has to recognize that they need to step up to actually take that kind of leap, and providing the platform for all creditors to be able to discuss … how this restructuring is going to be real.” International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said China had committed to joining Zambia’s creditor committee amid complaints from Zambia’s finance minister about delays to its debt restructuring. Zambia became the first COVID-19 pandemic-era default in 2020 and is buckling under a debt burden of almost $32 billion, around 120% of its gross domestic product.