LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer to help India cut reliance on Russian oil and defense equipment when he begins a two-day visit on Thursday that will test his diplomatic skills and provide brief respite from a row raging at home.

On his first trip to India as prime minister, Johnson will discuss strengthening security cooperation in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his spokesperson said.

Western allies have urged India to speak out against the war in Ukraine. India, which imports Russian oil and is the world’s biggest buyer of its weapons, abstained in a United Nations vote condemning the invasion and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.