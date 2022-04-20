Article content (Bloomberg) — Ukrainian defenders at a sprawling steel plant in the key port city of Mariupol said they were outnumbered and appealed to world leaders for help as they faced what might be their last stand. Russia is demanding that they lay down their arms and surrender. Deputy Ukrainian Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that a preliminary agreement had been reached to evacuate women, children and elderly people from the city later on Wednesday, describing the humanitarian situation there as “catastrophic.” An update from Ukraine’s General Staff detailed more Russian attacks across the east of the country.

Article content A senior Chinese diplomat said Beijing would strengthen its strategic ties with Russia, reaffirming support for President Vladimir Putin as his forces face allegations of war crimes for killing civilians. Key Developments Kremlin Insiders Are Alarmed Over Growing Cost of Putin’s WarChina Says it Will Keep Boosting Strategic Ties With RussiaChina Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns MoscowUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveRussia Learns to Roll With Economic Punches as Shock Fades All times CET: Germany to Provide Rockets, Artillery Training (11:30 a.m.) Germany will provide Ukraine with ammunition and training for heavy artillery to help fend off Russian forces, according to a senior government official.

Article content The training and ammunition are for the PzH 2000, a self-propelled, rapid-fire artillery system, which the Netherlands is sending to Ukraine, said the official, who asked not to be identified because talks between NATO allies and Ukraine are confidential. The training could be provided in Poland or Germany, but not in Ukraine because of ongoing attacks from Russia, the official said. Finnish Lawmakers to Debate NATO Bid (11:20 a.m.) Finland’s parliament is gearing up for a security policy debate Wednesday that’s expected to pave the way to an application to join NATO, with lawmakers weighing how neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine will reflect on the Nordic country. “Finns lost all the remaining trust, the little bit of trust we had on the Russian regime,” Atte Harjanne, a lawmaker for the Greens, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV in Helsinki.

Article content European Stocks Gain, Crude Rebounds (11:10 a.m.) Stocks in Europe rose, while futures on the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 gauges fell after U.S. shares rallied the most in a month on Tuesday. Shares of Credit Suisse AG declined after the Swiss lender signaled a first-quarter loss due to a revenue hit form Russia’s invasion. Treasuries and bonds in Europe gained. Gold extended losses, while crude oil rebounded as industrial activity in virus-hit China picked up. Ukraine Says Allies Haven’t Delivered New Planes (11 a.m.) Ukraine’s air force pushed back against reports that it had received new deliveries of aircraft from allies, saying instead that the U.S. has sent equipment to help get more planes into service. European Firms Cite War’s Impact on Business (10:30 a.m.)

Article content Joining Credit Suisse, German turbine maker Siemens Energy said the war in Ukraine was impacting its business, while car sales in Europe fell for a ninth consecutive month in part due to the conflict’s impact on supply chains. New-car registrations in Europe slumped 19% in March to 1.13 million vehicles as a lack of semiconductors and other components roils production, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. EU’s Michel Visits Kyiv (9 a.m.) Charles Michel, the president of the European Council which groups leaders and ministers from EU member states, said in a tweet that he was making a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday. He called the Ukrainian capital “the heart of a free and democratic Europe.

Article content Sanctioned Billionaire Slams ‘Insane War’ (8:30 a.m.) Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov, the sanctioned founder of the digital lender Tinkoff Bank, slammed the war in Ukraine in a curse-filled rant on Instagram, a rare example of a prominent businessman publicly criticizing the invasion. “I don’t see a single beneficiary from this insane war. Innocent people and soldiers are dying,” Tinkov wrote in Russian. Addressing what he called the “collective West” in English, Tinkov added: “Please give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre.” Tinkoff Bank distanced itself from its founder’s position, saying in a statement on Telegram that he’s just one of 20 million clients. Tinkov’s family trust owns 35.1% of the lender’s parent, TCS Group.

Article content Norway Sends Air-Defense System (8:20 a.m.) Norway said it has donated a “Mistral” air-defense system to Ukraine, including about 100 missiles. The system has been used by Norway’s Navy but is being phased out, the government said. It is “still a modern and effective weapon that will be of great benefit to Ukraine,” according to Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram. Other countries have also provided similar weapons systems, he added. Swedish Support for NATO Strengthens (7:45 a.m.) More Swedes than ever want the traditionally neutral nation to join NATO, according to a poll commissioned by the Aftonbladet newspaper. Some 57% of respondents back membership of the alliance, up from 51% in the previous month’s poll. Among those surveyed, 21% said they are against Sweden joining, while 22% were unsure. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said last week that the Nordic country is still assessing its options.

Article content Mariupol Defenders Still Holed Up at Steel Plant (6:09 a.m.) The Ukraine General Staff said Russian forces continue storming the area around the Azovstal plant. Russia’s defense ministry called for a surrender and gave fighters in Mariupol a new deadline for laying down arms of 2 p.m. Moscow time on Wednesday. Serhiy Volyna, commander of Ukraine’s 36th Separate Marine Brigade that is defending the besieged plant, posted a video on Facebook, asking world leaders to evacuate people under attack, who include civilians. “We are probably facing our last days, if not hours,” he said, adding Russian forces are “outnumbering us 10 to one.” Russian Players Face Wimbledon Ban, Sportico Says (6:07 a.m.) Russian tennis players will be banned from the Wimbledon tournament in the U.K. in June, a move that would prevent men’s world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev from competing, Sportico reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the decision. ©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

