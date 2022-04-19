Article content

PARIS — Spot power prices fell on Tuesday following the Easter holiday as wind and solar generation were set to rise throughout Europe and demand was seen increasing.

“Increasing demand is compensated by a lifted renewable supply,” Refinitiv analysts said, adding that residual load was seen down throughout the region.

Residual load is the demand for power covered by conventional sources, such as gas and coal, after subtracting renewable supply.

German baseload for day-ahead delivery was at 207 euros ($223.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0911 GMT, down 3.7% from the price paid last Thursday for Tuesday delivery.