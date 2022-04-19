U.S. stock futures were unsettled Tuesday, as investors awaited to see if a raft of corporate earnings results will help markets break out of a recent rut.

On a quiet Monday with several international markets shut, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 40 points, or 0.11%, to 34412, the S&P 500

declined 1 point, or 0.02%, to 4392, and the Nasdaq Composite

dropped 19 points, or 0.14%, to 13332.

The S&P 500 has dropped for seven of the last nine sessions.

What’s driving markets

This week will see a number of companies reporting, after a raft of banks posted somewhat disappointing results to kick off first quarter earnings season. Johnson & Johnson

headlines the companies reporting ahead of Tuesday’s open, and IBM

and Netflix

report after the close.

Netflix shares have been hammered this year, skidding 44%, on investor concern about their subscription numbers.

The average implied earnings move for S&P 500 companies based on options prices is plus or minus 4%, according to strategists at UBS. That’s a bit lower than the fourth quarter of 2021, but above the 10-year average, the strategists said.

The U.S. economics calendar including housing starts and a speech by Chicago President Charles Evans. The International Monetary Fund is due to release its world economic outlook, a day after the World Bank slashed its global growth forecast.

The airlines sector will be in the spotlight as well after a federal judge halted the mask mandate on planes, a move that the industry championed.