BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint firmed
on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, with investors
continuing to reposition following the currency’s sharp drop
this month, although concerns over war in Ukraine kept a lid on
gains around central Europe.
The Czech crown, propped up like peers by expectations of a
continued rise in interest rates in the face of sky-high
inflation, also regained some ground after a slight weakening
when local markets were closed on Monday.
The forint firmed 0.4% to 372.85 versus the euro,
continuing to rebound after a fall to levels around 380 earlier
this month, foreign exchange traders in Budapest said.
The forint plunged after the European Commission announced
that it would start disciplinary action against Hungary, but the
currency soon started to regain some of the losses after markets
calmed as any action was seen to be months away.
“The forint is firming now but it could easily start
weakening as the mood in markets is soured by developments in
the Ukraine war,” one trader said.
Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in
eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defenses along
almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian
officials described as the second phase of the war.
The crown firmed 0.23% to 24.430 per euro as it
tested again the 24.40 level that has provided resistance in the
past two weeks.
The crown has been holding near levels traded seen before
Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 hit markets hard.
Rate hike expectations as inflation continues to climb to
multi-decade highs – at 12.7% year-on-year in March – have
supported the crown but traders see little impulse of late for
further currency gains unless the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends.
The Polish zloty slid 0.19% to 4.6345 per euro as
markets awaited core inflation data due at 1200 GMT. A Reuters
poll of analysts expected a 6.9% increase year-on-year.
“A further increase in inflationary pressure will support
the continuation of monetary policy tightening by the MPC,” PKO
BP analysts wrote in a note.
Headline inflation in Poland hit 11% in March, and the
central bank responded with a bigger-than expected
100-basis-point rate hike to 4.5% in early April.
Polish interest rates could rise to 7.5%, central banker
Henryk Wnorowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason
Hovet in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
