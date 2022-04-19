Article content BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday after a long holiday weekend, with investors continuing to reposition following the currency’s sharp drop this month, although concerns over war in Ukraine kept a lid on gains around central Europe. The Czech crown, propped up like peers by expectations of a continued rise in interest rates in the face of sky-high inflation, also regained some ground after a slight weakening when local markets were closed on Monday. The forint firmed 0.4% to 372.85 versus the euro,

Article content continuing to rebound after a fall to levels around 380 earlier this month, foreign exchange traders in Budapest said. The forint plunged after the European Commission announced that it would start disciplinary action against Hungary, but the currency soon started to regain some of the losses after markets calmed as any action was seen to be months away. “The forint is firming now but it could easily start weakening as the mood in markets is soured by developments in the Ukraine war,” one trader said. Russian forces have launched their anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine, attempting to push through defenses along almost the entire front line early on Tuesday in what Ukrainian officials described as the second phase of the war.

Article content The crown firmed 0.23% to 24.430 per euro as it tested again the 24.40 level that has provided resistance in the past two weeks. The crown has been holding near levels traded seen before Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 hit markets hard. Rate hike expectations as inflation continues to climb to multi-decade highs – at 12.7% year-on-year in March – have supported the crown but traders see little impulse of late for further currency gains unless the Russia-Ukraine conflict ends. The Polish zloty slid 0.19% to 4.6345 per euro as markets awaited core inflation data due at 1200 GMT. A Reuters poll of analysts expected a 6.9% increase year-on-year. “A further increase in inflationary pressure will support the continuation of monetary policy tightening by the MPC,” PKO

Article content BP analysts wrote in a note. Headline inflation in Poland hit 11% in March, and the central bank responded with a bigger-than expected 100-basis-point rate hike to 4.5% in early April. Polish interest rates could rise to 7.5%, central banker Henryk Wnorowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

