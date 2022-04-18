This is a list of amazing concerts we are attending, wishing we could attend, or thinking about attending between April 18 – 24, 2022. For more details on what’s happening around Toronto, visit our calendar here.

Mirvish Productions | Boy Falls From the Sky

📅 Tuesday — April 19, 2022, 8 p.m. ET (repeats through May 29, 2022)

📍 LINK

💸 $49+

Opening this week is Mirvish’s production of Boy Falls From the Sky. Jake Epstein’s been “that guy from Degrassi”, starred in the US National Tours of Spring Awakening and American Idiot, played Spider-Man on Broadway and originated the lead role of Gerry Goffin (Carole King’s husband) in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Not bad for a kid who dreamed about performing on Broadway in the back seat of his parents’ minivan on their annual family road trip to NYC. Stay tuned for our review later this week. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Joyce DiDonato: Eden

📅 Tuesday — April 19, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $60+

Renowned opera star Joyce DiDonato is known for using her art to engage with social issues and challenge her audiences. Her latest project (Eden) is a multi-faceted initiative that brings music, drama, and education to explore our relationship with nature. | Details

Esprit Orchestra | Esprit Live 2022! Act 2

📅 Wednesday — April 20, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $20+

Esprit Orchestra returns for round two of their Esprit Live 2022 series at Koerner Hall with Mezzo-Soprano Shannon Mercer. Tonight, conductor /composer Eugene Astapov takes the baton as guest conductor for his 2020 work A Still Life. Other composers include Keiko Devaux, Unsuk Chin, and Žibuoklė Martinaitytė. | Details

Toronto Symphony | Gimeno, Lisiecki & Tchaikovsky 5

📅 Tuesday — April 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET (repeats April 23 & 24)

📍 LINK

💸 $29+

This concert has to be one of the most exciting programs at the TSO this season. Gustavo Gimeno leads Jan Lisiecki for Prokofiev’s Second Piano Concerto. The evening also includes composer and cellist Cris Derksen’s Celebration Prelude, a world première. Don’t miss this. | Details

Opera by Request | Lieder Abend

📅 Friday — April 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $20

This event all about Lieder — both solos and duets, by Mahler, Strauss, Brahms and Dvorak. Artists include sopranos Danie Friesen and Annie Ramos, mezzo-sopranos Alexander Beley and Lillian Brooks, and baritones John Holland and Michael Robert-Broder. | Details

SweetWater Music Festival | Up Close & Personal with Edwin Huizinga and Philip Chiu: The

Sequel (Online)

📅 Friday — April 22, 2022, 7:30 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 Free!

Violinist Edwin Huizinga and pianist Philip Chiu reunite for an online performance of works by Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Ravel, Barber, Bartók, and Grieg. We are told this time around, there will be new twists, including some fun, personal moments captured between tunes. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Redman, Mehldau, McBride, Blade: A MoodSwing Reunion

📅 Friday — April 22, 2022, 8 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $65+

Jazz lovers will want to jump at the chance to see this historic show. Celebrated tenor saxophonist and composer Joshua Redman returns to the original lineup for his 1994 album MoodSwing. The album introduced his first permanent band, pianist Brad Mehldau, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Brian Blade. Redman reunites the original group for an unforgettable performance of brand new material alongside signature work. | Details

Canadian Opera Company | Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata

📅 Friday — April 23, 2022, 8 p.m. ET (repeats through May 20, 2022)

📍 LINK

💸 $95+

The COC’s production of Verdi’s La Traviata brings 1850s Paris to lavish life with spectacular party scenes, gorgeous period costumes, and genuine moments of love and heartbreak. Soprano Amina Edris, one of the most exciting up-and-coming voices, stars as Violetta alongside renowned tenor Matthew Polenzani as Alfredo. Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible production. | Details

Royal Conservatory | Ivo Pogorelić

📅 Sunday — April 22, 2022, 3 p.m. ET

📍 LINK

💸 $50+

Piano lovers should have Ivo Pogorelić on your radar this week. He has long since been solidified as a leading interpreter of Chopin. This all Chopin program includes Barcarolle in F sharp Major, op. 60; Piano Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, op. 58; Fantaisie in F Minor, op. 49; Berceuse in D flat Major, op. 57; Polonaise-fantaisie in A flat Major, op. 61. Not-to-be-missed. | Details

