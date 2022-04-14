Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music has joined with an impressive group of independent music training organizations across North America to present a free online benefit for the people of Ukraine.

Along with the RCM, the effort includes The Cleveland Institute of Music, Colburn School, Curtis Institute of Music, Manhattan School of Music, New England Conservatory, New World Symphony, and San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Young artists from all the organizations will be performing with violinist, activist, and educator Midori making the introductions. The concert will be hosted by The Violin Channel.

The details

The concert will take place Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 12 p.m. PDT/3 p.m. EDT.

During the concert, viewers can make a donation to help the people of Ukraine. Donations will be directed to the Canadian Red Cross.

Cellists Peter Eom, Kuan-Yu Huang, and Kanon Shibata of the RCM’s Glenn Gould School (the only Canadian organization in the group), along with collaborative pianist Jeanie Chung, will perform David Popper’s Requiem for 3 Cellos and Piano, Op. 66 from Koerner Hall.

The concert will be filmed on location in New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Cleveland, San Francisco, Boston, Miami, and Toronto, and is dedicated to the people of Ukraine in their current struggles.

The program also includes…

The New England Conservatory ’s Contemporary Improvisation Klezmer Ensemble;

’s Contemporary Improvisation Klezmer Ensemble; The San Francisco Conservatory of Music ’s Roots, Jazz and American Music (RJAM) program;

’s Roots, Jazz and American Music (RJAM) program; Music from the Colburn School’s Ziering-Conlon Initative for Recovered Voices , which spotlights works by composers buried by the Nazi regime.

, which spotlights works by composers buried by the Nazi regime. Works by Schubert, Bartók, Paul Taffanel, and Miroslav Skoryk by students of the Cleveland Institute of Music, Curtis Institute of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and the New World Symphony.

Watch it at the link.

