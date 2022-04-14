Article content

Gold fell on Thursday as risk appetite

recovered, but bullion was still on track for a weekly gain

buoyed by safe-haven demand amid the Ukraine crisis and mounting

price pressures.

Spot gold eased 0.5% to $1,967.90 per ounce, as of

0916 GMT, after a six-session winning streak. U.S. gold futures

dropped 0.6% to $1,973.00.

“The main move was on Tuesday when we saw the (U.S.) CPI

(Consumer Price Index) numbers and although they were pretty

much in line with expectations… gold still reacted to the