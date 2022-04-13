A group of 11 investors have filed a resolution demanding the company set and publish climate goals consistent with those of the Paris Agreement. While the shareholders represent a small portion of Total’s capital — about 0.8% — their request reflects the mounting pressure on oil and gas majors to step up their environmental ambitions, with several facing AGM motions for greater action.

(Bloomberg) — French energy giant TotalEnergies SE will face calls to take a tougher stance on climate at its annual shareholders’ meeting next month.

TotalEnergies’ efforts “are not enough to stop global warming,” said Bas Bijleveld, senior adviser for responsible investment and governance at Dutch asset manager MN Services NV, which is leading the investor push. “We encourage the company to become the first oil and gas giant that has its targets for 2030 completely 1.5 degree aligned.”

The 2015 Paris accord is aimed at keeping global warming since pre-industrial times “well below” 2 degrees Celsius, with a wider aim of containing it further to 1.5 degrees. Total’s European peers BP Plc, Shell Plc and Equinor ASA have all faced investor resolutions similar to that filed at the French company. All have seen shareholder backing for such motions steadily increase.

TotalEnergies plans to put its own climate report to a vote at its May 25 AGM. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

