Attila Glatz Concert Productions and TO Live have partnered on a benefit concert in support of those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

United For Ukraine will take place on Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. at Meridian Hall in Toronto, will include a number of artists across disciplines.

Superstar Ukrainian violin virtuoso Vasyl Popadiuk and the Papa Duke Band

and the Papa Duke Band International ballerina and Canada’s Walk of Fame inductee Sonia Rodriguez with principal dancers of the

National Ballet of Canada: Guillaume Côté, Heather Ogden, Svetlana Lunkina, Brendan Saye, Jurgita Dronina, Harrison James , and First Soloist Spencer Hack

, and First Soloist Ukrainian dance company Kalyna Performing Arts Company

Indigenous dance company Red Sky Performance

Canada’s preeminent Ukrainian Women’s Choir, Vesnivka

Opera singers Lara Ciekiewicz, Natalya Gennadi, and James McLennan

and Dancers from Barvinok Ukrainian Dance School

Global Television’s The Morning Show, Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie will host.

In a statement, co-presenter Attila Glatz recounted his experience as a young boy living in Hungary during the 1956 under Russian occupation.

“I escaped to the west in 1968, and fast-forward to the present…the fact that we present concerts in a country where we don’t have to worry for our safety shows how fortunate we are,” Glatz said. “We have a real opportunity now — 3,200 of us do — to come together at Meridian Hall on April 28 to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Noted Canadian dancer Sonia Rodriguez is also part of the production as a co-producer. “The performing arts represent a real global community,” said Rodriguez, “I’ve spent a career performing alongside people from all over the world, and felt a genuine need to do whatever possible to support the people of Ukraine in this time of crisis.”

All NET proceeds will go towards supporting the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

For tickets, visit tolive.com.

