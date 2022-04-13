Attila Glatz Concert Productions and TO Live have partnered on a benefit concert in support of those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
United For Ukraine will take place on Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. at Meridian Hall in Toronto, will include a number of artists across disciplines.
- Superstar Ukrainian violin virtuoso Vasyl Popadiuk and the Papa Duke Band
- International ballerina and Canada’s Walk of Fame inductee Sonia Rodriguez with principal dancers of the
- National Ballet of Canada: Guillaume Côté, Heather Ogden, Svetlana Lunkina, Brendan Saye, Jurgita Dronina, Harrison James, and First Soloist Spencer Hack
- Ukrainian dance company Kalyna Performing Arts Company
- Indigenous dance company Red Sky Performance
- Canada’s preeminent Ukrainian Women’s Choir, Vesnivka
- Opera singers Lara Ciekiewicz, Natalya Gennadi, and James McLennan
- Dancers from Barvinok Ukrainian Dance School
Global Television’s The Morning Show, Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie will host.
In a statement, co-presenter Attila Glatz recounted his experience as a young boy living in Hungary during the 1956 under Russian occupation.
“I escaped to the west in 1968, and fast-forward to the present…the fact that we present concerts in a country where we don’t have to worry for our safety shows how fortunate we are,” Glatz said. “We have a real opportunity now — 3,200 of us do — to come together at Meridian Hall on April 28 to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”
Noted Canadian dancer Sonia Rodriguez is also part of the production as a co-producer. “The performing arts represent a real global community,” said Rodriguez, “I’ve spent a career performing alongside people from all over the world, and felt a genuine need to do whatever possible to support the people of Ukraine in this time of crisis.”
All NET proceeds will go towards supporting the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.
For tickets, visit tolive.com.
